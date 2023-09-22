Ganesha festival with a side of rocket

Across India, have given a celestial and space twist tothere were echoes of the historic mission at this year’s Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, which commenced will go on till Sept 28.

An online video from Tamil Nadu shows local designer Shanmugam’s Chandrayaan-3 replica taking off, complete with spewing flames to mimic a rocket launch.

In Kolkata, a Ganesha celebration at Salt Lake had a model of the rocket on top of the idol, placed against a backdrop image of the Moon’s surface with Earth suspended in the distance.