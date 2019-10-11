GIIS girls get a taste of Formula One

Five International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme Grade 5 girls from GIIS participated in the "Dare to be Different" event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Sept 19. It gave female participants a chance to experience Formula One racing and what goes on behind the scenes.

Around 80 girls from various international schools in Singapore attended the event. The girls from GIIS participated in various activities and challenges, such as reaction and resuscitation, making a mini race car, learning about the F1 and Jaguar Land Rover Project and experiencing life in a pit lane (Pirelli Pitstop Challenge).

Our team started with a reaction activity. We had to push a button after five lights went off and react very fast as F1 racers do.

This was followed by the pitstop challenge where we were grouped into teams of four and had to change tyres within 18 seconds.

More reaction games, such as sorting, memory and throw and catch, followed which required acute presence of mind.

I and my partner did marvellously well in the mini-car challenge. We won many races. Post-lunch we learnt how accidents are managed at the F1 pit. It was followed by a short session on Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator. Our instructor emphasised our own safety before helping others.

The most challenging activity was to move a truck through an obstacle. Students who completed the challenges were given prizes.

"Dare to be Different" is a charity event started in 2016 by former Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff and Motorsport UK. Its mission is to encourage female talent and inspire the next generation to challenge perceptions and prejudices in motorsport.

It was a fun-filled and memorable day for me. I learnt how to change tyres quickly, communicate effectively and deal with pressurising situations.