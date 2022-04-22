Gluten-free ragi chapatti

Plain ragi roti or chapatti is made from 100 per cent ragi (finger millet), making it super healthy.

This Indian bread is rich in calcium and protein. It is gluten-free, promotes heart health and the fibre content helps in improving the digestive system and aids in weight loss. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Makes: 10 chapattis Ingredients: Ragi flour: 1 levelled cup Ragi flour (for dusting): 2 tbsp Water: 1 cup Salt: ¼ tsp Oil: 1 tsp Ghee: Few drops to smear on the roti Method: 1. Boil the water, salt and oil in a pan till it comes to a roil. 2. Reduce the heat and add ragi flour. Mix well. 3. Switch off heat. Cover and put aside to let it cool. 4. When the mixture is of room temperature, transfer it to a bowl. 5. Knead into a dough. 6. Make lemon-sized balls of the dough. 7. Take a dough ball and dust it with dry ragi flour. You can also use rice flour to dust the dough balls. 8. Roll the ball of dough into thin roti. I used a sharp lid to cut the roti perfectly round, which helps make the chapatti soft. 9. Heat a tawa and place the ragi chapatti on it. 10. Cook on both sides, pressing it with a spatula. 11. Smear a drop of ghee on both sides and cook. 12. Remove when both sides are cooked. Repeat with the rest of the dough balls. 13. Store cooked ragi chapatti in a hot box and cover it with a kitchen towel. The chapatti will stay soft for an hour, but it is best served piping hot. Notes: a. You can also make the chapatti using jowar (sorghum) flour. b. Do not use skip the first few steps - water straight from the tap will make it tough to roll out the chapatti.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com