Gopio Singapore forms women’s wing

The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (Gopio) operates in 40 countries. But only its Singapore chapter, which is 21 years old, has a women’s wing, as of Oct 28.

Ms Chandrika Vijayendran, who has worked in various Indian social organisations, including the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, leads a team of 12 women in running this unit.

“Through this new division, we will have initiatives to encourage and empower women. We strive to make the entire women’s community globally a united and capable society,” said Ms Chandrika.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Peninsula Excelsior Hotel, had Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua as the guest of honour.

Gopio Singapore president Harikrishnan, in his speech at the inauguration ceremony, said: “The skills of the women should be recognised. They should be encouraged and given the opportunities to progress.”

