Group activities for all at Vesakhi Mela

The Vesakhi Mela is back at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) this year, but with a difference.

Due to the Covid-19 conditions, the events will be held under safe distancing rules.

The important event in the Singapore Sikh community's calendar will be held over three days from April 30.

There will be a series of cultural, sporting, medical and health-related activities, including chair yoga, bhangra classes, children's activities, a Punjabi poetry competition, sports matches, movie screening and health talks.

Themed "Celebrating 90 Years of Community Development", in line with SKA's 90th anniversary this year, the event will reach out to Singaporeans, new citizens and foreigners from different ethnic groups, ages and backgrounds.

The participating teams will include individuals from diverse ethnic groups.

The Vesakhi Mela will also witness the launch of SKA's 90th anniversary microsite.

This initiative is geared at sharing the history of the Sikh community with the wider Singapore society.

The interactive site (www.SKA90.com) has several exciting platforms that visitors can be a part of.

Vesakhi Mela's organising committee chairman Gursewak Singh Gill said: "Covid-19 did not allow us to organise the event in the large scale that we are accustomed to. So, we decided to innovate and organise a weekend of festivities."

Mr Hernaikh Singh, SKA's president, said: "The various activities have been carefully planned with the safe distancing measures in mind. We wanted to have something for everyone over the three days.

"We felt that it is important to bring together the different groups - young and old, males and females, Sikhs and non-Sikhs - while celebrating an important occasion for the Sikh community."

The Vesakhi Mela is held annually in conjunction with Vesakhi, a key event in the Sikh calendar commemorating the birth of the Khalsa Panth and celebration of the Sikh cultural heritage.