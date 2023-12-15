Gulab jamun lattes hit NY

Gulab jamun, a popular sweet confectionary originating from the Indian subcontinent, and latte are enjoyed by people separately.

But have you ever considered mixing the sweetness of gulab jamun with a creamy latte?

Well, a restaurant in New York City has introduced this novel drink, and it has been met with mixed reviews from netizens, reported the Hindustan Times.

“Meet the new drink on the block – the gulab jamun latte. Gulab jamun is a sweet dessert made with saffron and khoa (curd) that we turned into a latte – get it iced or hot, we love to see it all,” wrote Kolkata Chai Co founders, siblings Ayan and Ani Sanyal, as they introduced the new drink.

In an Instagram post, the eatery mentioned that the new concoction is permanently on its menu for the winter and will be available at their outlets in East Village and Nolita.

While many want to try this concoction, others are simply not buying the idea of mixing sweet with coffee.

Some people who tried it were impressed.

“Can this drink be made vegan?” posted one. Another added: “OK, now that sounds delicious.”

A third expressed: “Need it.” A fourth proclaimed: “Iconic.”

But some were disappointed too.

“Ah, that really ruined my mood,” said a netizen.

Another person observed: “This doesn’t work for me.”

Indo-Asian News Service