HDB resale prices up 0.5% in October

Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed for the 28th consecutive month in October, but fewer units changed hands - likely caused by the latest round of cooling measures.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a slower pace of 0.5 per cent in October, compared with September's 1.3 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

An estimated 1,965 HDB resale flats changed hands in October, down 24.1 per cent from September.

Workers' Party to release documentary on history of Hougang

The Workers' Party (WP) has produced a documentary in commemoration of the party's 65th anniversary, charting the history of Hougang, which it has held for 31 years.

A trailer for the documentary was released on Thursday, featuring snippets of interviews with residents, historians and former party chief Low Thia Khiang, who was the MP for Hougang from 1991 to 2011.

The party intends to release the documentary for public screenings in the coming months, it said on Thursday.

Boy hit by car in Punggol dies after more than three weeks in hospital

A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Punggol last month died on Wednesday.

He was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk at around 11.20am on Oct 10 when the car hit him, sending him flying and landing a distance away.

The boy was taken unconscious to the hospital and the 24-year-old driver was later arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Senior care centre opens in Eunos, catering mainly to those with dementia

The Methodist Welfare Service (MWS) Senior Care Centre in Eunos offers daycare and community rehabilitation services that support seniors. Over 70 per cent of its daycare slots cater to seniors with mild to severe dementia.

New facilities like a therapy room and green living room allow seniors to engage in a range of social and recreational activities that help to reduce their risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

The centre has a capacity of 60 daycare places and 15 community rehabilitation client sessions per day, said MWS chief executive Junie Foo at its official opening on Thursday.

Victims lose $237,000 amid resurgence in SingPost and Singtel phishing scams

At least 85 people have lost about $237,000 since January 2022 after falling victim to phishing scams involving purported emails from Singapore Post (SingPost) and the telco Singtel.

It comes amid a resurgence in scammers impersonating both firms and sending out emails with unrelated domains, said the police on Thursday.

The emails were embedded with fraudulent URL links designed to steal victims' personal information.

AVS probes alleged attack by large pet dog on small pooch during walk

The Animal and Veterinary Service is probing an alleged attack on a 3kg pooch by a larger dog at least 10 times its weight, during an evening walk.

The maltipoo - maltese-toy poodle cross - suffered injuries that required surgery and intensive care at a veterinary hospital. Some $20,000 in treatment costs were incurred, said owner Jennifer Fan.

She said Milo was attacked by an Alaskan malamute on Sept 19.