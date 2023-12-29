A heavenly wedding in the Himalayas

RAVI SINGARAM

It is often said marriages are made in heaven. Perhaps the same could be said of weddings in India.

I was witness to one such big fat Indian wedding last month, which happened amid the majestic foothills of the Shivaliks, where the outermost Himalayas embraces the heavens.

It was held under a winter sky with varying hues, which only Himachal Pradesh can bestow.

Nature’s blessings cascaded upon the celebration, adding to the vibrancy of the surrounding colours, making the union a canvas of love beneath the enchanting hilly palette.

“If there was a heaven on Earth, this would be it” – those were my thoughts as I drove into Kasauli, a hill town in Himachal Pradesh, for my friend Vidur Abbi’s wedding last month.

He is an Indian national working in France, with whom I did my masters at Ecole Centrale Nantes.

Set against a scenic backdrop, it was a dream destination for a wedding.

I gasped in awe at the lush greenery and the Himachali architecture at the venue, Kaithal Resorts.

Vidur, who was born in Delhi and grew up in Chandigarh, is known for his classy tastes.

I could feel his meticulous selection in every aspect of the wedding – from the resort with its beautiful rooms and impeccable mountain views to the grand decorations, royal feasts and the dancing floor with free flow of drinks.

Guests were even provided with a wardrobe planner weeks in advance.

The wedding ceremonies were spread over three days and nights, from Dec 12 to 14, and each day was dedicated to its own set of events.

“From the heartfelt wedding rituals to the energetic parties, which had a beautiful blend of tradition, natural beauty and Bollywood-inspired grandeur, it was an experience that will be cherished forever,” said Mr Firaz Ahmed, 27, a guest from France.

The wedding came on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to Indian citizens to hold their big fat nuptials in India itself, as the occasions would foster growth in local economies and position the country as a preferred choice for international events.

India is home to several scenic spots that offer grand locations for weddings – from the magnificent palaces of Rajasthan to the party beaches of Goa, the historic monuments of Agra and the tranquil waters of Andaman and Nicobar.

Vidur and his bride Suhani, who is from Chandigarh and works in the finance industry, chose Kasauli because they wanted their family, friends and guests to “fully enjoy the wedding in a relaxed atmosphere”.

“If we had held it in Delhi, people would have been rushing in from work and then leaving within a few hours,” he said.

The pair were ably assisted by Kaithal’s owner Shubham Gupta, who emphasised that “the key to a successful destination wedding in India is careful planning and a willingness to embrace the rich cultural tapestry that the country offers”.

The 150 guests who flew in for the wedding – from Oman, France, Australia, United States, Botswana, Austria, Singapore and various parts of India – enjoyed the experience.

“Although I have attended other destination weddings in India, at places such as Faridabad and Ghaziabad, this was the best,” said Mr Navdeep Kalsi, 26, who came from France. “The location, decorations, ambience and the programme were simply amazing. I might hold my own wedding at Kaithal.”

Omani Musab Al-Saaidi, 31, who postponed his own wedding to attend Vidur’s, said: “Indian weddings definitely stand out for their grandeur and cultural significance.

“The attention to detail in the decorations, the stunning outfits and the delicious food make Indian weddings truly unforgettable. It is an experience like no other.”

Vidur’s friend Nishant Hazarika observed: “The wedding was so nice that I would want them to marry each other again and again at the same venue!”