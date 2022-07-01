Home loan rates hit new high of 3.08% with latest move by UOB

Home loan rates in Singapore have gone past 3 per cent to a new high with the latest move by UOB, Singapore's third-largest lender.

The previous high was 2.88 per cent in mid-2019.

UOB on Wednesday raised the rate on its three-year fixed rate package to 3.08 per cent per annum, from 2.8 per cent previously.

Indonesia approved as new source of frozen, chilled chicken

Singapore will soon be able to receive chicken from Indonesia.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Indonesia has been approved as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat for Singapore.

SFA added that chickens from approved Indonesian establishments can now be imported. Singapore's existing sources include Brazil, Thailand and Australia.

Covid-19 wave in S'pore has arrived earlier than expected

The next wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore has arrived sooner than expected, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday.

He added that many people had travelled overseas, including to Europe, during the June school holidays, and the recent increase in Covid-19 cases here could be related to that.

But Mr Ong said he did not think this wave would be worse than the one in February this year that was caused by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Action to be taken against police officer who posed next to body

Action will be taken against a police officer after he posed next to a blue tent covering a dead woman.

Photos of the officer circulating online showed him striking a pose with fingers on both hands raised in a V sign while standing inside the police cordon next to the body.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Eight weeks' jail for CEO who assaulted cabby

The chief executive of a private investment holding company who assaulted a taxi driver and dislocated the man's shoulder was on Thursday sentenced to eight weeks' jail for committing the offence.

Briton Paul John Murphy, 61, was also fined $1,000 for performing a negligent act that could endanger the personal safety of others.

Murphy had opened a passenger door of the taxi he was travelling in, causing a near collision, and assaulted the driver, Mr Elgin Lee, who had asked him to shut the door.

Fandi Ahmad calls time on FAS stint after seven years

After a seven-year stint with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad will be parting ways with the organisation following the completion of his contract as its head of elite youth on Thursday.

The FAS said both parties had mutually agreed on this arrangement after Fandi expressed his intention to spend more time with his family.