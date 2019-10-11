Hrithik to raise benchmark after War

Hrithik Roshan says the back-to-back success of Super 30 and War has encouraged him to set his benchmark higher.

"I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me," said the actor. "I felt so much love and passion for both films. After this, I feel very encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher."

War is an expensive film that is a blockbuster at the domestic box office and has shattered many records at the international level.

While the film has raked in over Rs166.25 crore ($3.2 million) in just five days after its release in India last week, it has also emerged as the highest opening weekend grosser of 2019 overseas.

In its opening weekend, the film earned over Rs50 crore in the overseas market, with the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries being the highest contributors to its earning. Overall, the film has done box-office business of more than Rs200 crore already.

In just five days, War has also crossed the entire business done by Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy.

The film has two massively popular heroes, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about two-hero films, Hrithik said: "I think to pull off two-hero films, you really need two people who have real and honest admiration and love for each other. If not, the director is dead!

"As far as Tiger Shroff goes, I genuinely feel so much love and so much admiration for the person and the actor he is. I don't think the film would have been possible without these."

Hrithik revealed that he had no expectation from the film when he started shooting for it.

"When I started working on this film, I had no expectations," he said. "But I had anticipation, fear and aspiration, that I need to be my best in the next shot.

"Not just me, everyone had to be at their best in the next shot. So, I don't think I had thought about box-office collection when we were making the film. It was just about doing our next shot best.

"Once the film was completed, that is when hope started to build up. That hope paid off more than expected, into success and celebration."

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan praised his son Hrithik and Tiger, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller which is on a par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh said: "I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well. Director (Siddharth Anand) has also done a good job. It's a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. I am feeling really happy that we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film."

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said War could easily do Rs200 crore worth of box-office business in India alone this week owing to the Dusshera holidays.

