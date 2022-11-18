INDIA IN 2 MINUTES

Conspirators of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination freed

The last conspirators jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi walked out of prison on Saturday, a day after the country's Supreme Court ordered their release.

The apex court allowed the release of the six convicts, citing their "satisfactory conduct" in prison and the fact that they had already served over three decades behind bars.

Billionaire Hinduja family truce revealed by London court

India's billionaire Hinduja family has agreed a worldwide truce in a long legal feud over the future of its global business empire, showed a London court ruling published on Friday.

"The Hinduja family matter regarding the health and welfare of (86-year-old patriarch) SP (Hinduja) has already been resolved amicably between all parties and today's judgement solely concerned whether those matters should remain private," a spokesman for Gopichand Hinduja and his brothers Prakash and Ashok, but not Srichand, said in a statement.

Twitter very slow in India, says Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Twitter was "very slow" in India and many other countries.

"Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia and many other countries. This is a fact, not a 'claim'. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app," tweeted the new Twitter owner.

Death of teen footballer post-surgery triggers protests

Protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu after a teen footballer allegedly died due to a botched-up knee surgery.

Priya, 17, died on Tuesday, days after she underwent surgery for a ligament tear in her right knee.

Officials said that she died from multi-organ failure that arose due to post-surgery complications. Two doctors who performed the surgery were suspended after an inquiry found them guilty of medical negligence.

The police have registered a case of "unnatural death" in connection with the incident, Times of India reported. Priya's family demanded that the doctors be arrested.

India expected to surpass China as most populous nation

The world population reached 8 billion people on Tuesday, and India is expected to surpass China as the most populous country next year, according to projections from the United Nations.

The two most populous regions of the world in 2022 were South and East Asia, and China and India accounted for the majority of people in these regions at 1.4 billion each.

Though China has more people than any country in the world, its population will start declining as early as 2023 and India will surpass it.

Meta's India public policy chief and WhatsApp's India boss quit

WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms' public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal resigned on Tuesday.

The departures follow the exit of Meta's India head Ajit Mohan, who quit this month after four years in the job, to join rival Snap.

Meta is in the middle of massive layoffs, cutting more than 11,000 jobs or 13 per cent of its workforce, as the Facebook parent doubles down on its metaverse bet amid a crumbling advertising market and decades-high inflation.

A Meta spokesperson said both of the exits were unrelated to the layoffs.

Death toll in Mizoram stone quarry collapse rises to 10

Two more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the stone quarry that collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, news agency PTI reported. This brings the death toll in the accident to 10.

On Monday, 12 people were feared trapped after the stone quarry, owned by construction company ABCI Infrastructures, caved in at Maudarh village about 25km from Hnahthial town. The incident took place early in the morning, when workers were working at the site.

Yellen: India can buy Russian oil outside price cap

The United States is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism - if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last Friday in New Delhi.

The cap would still drive global oil prices lower while curbing Russia's revenues, she added.

Wheat planting gathers momentum

Indian farmers have planted wheat on 4.5 million hectares since Oct 1, when the current sowing season began - up 9.7 per cent from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare will keep updating the provisional crop sowing figures as it gathers more information from state governments.

In India, wheat is mainly produced in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Group gets regulatory nod for NDTV open offer

Indian conglomerate Adani Group on Monday moved a step closer in its takeover of news broadcaster New Delhi Television with an approval from the market regulator to buy an additional 26 per cent stake, reported Reuters.

The conglomerate, run by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans late in August to acquire a majority stake in the popular news network, seen as a bastion of independent media.

Tihar jail official suspended over special treatment for minister

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar amid allegations that jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain was given special treatment.

Ajit is the second senior prison official to face action in a week amid allegations of special treatment for the minister. Last week, the prison's director-general Sandeep Goel was replaced by another Indian Police Service officer, Sanjay Beniwal.

Toddler falls off train, father jumps out to save her - both die

A three-year-old girl fell from a moving train and her father Hira Rain jumped out to save the child. Both died in the incident that took place near Mirzamurad, Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

While Mr Rain's wife immediately pulled the emergency chain to halt the train, other passengers went out to help and found that the child had already died. The father was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way.