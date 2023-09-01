India to allow rice exports to Singapore

India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connections, the ministry said in a statement.

“In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore,” added a ministry spokesman.

The Indian government said on Wednesday that an export quota of 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice would be allocated for Singapore.

Stalker who used fake surveys to get kids’ details sentenced to 18-month jail

A recalcitrant stalker, who filmed students near schools and pestered some of them for personal details, will return to prison after repeating his earlier offences of harassing young girls.

The court heard that Fong Poh Kuen had obtained the information of more than 500 female students in a single day by conducting a fake survey.

He also secretly filmed girls outside schools by wearing spyglasses – a pair of spectacles that contained pinhole cameras with a video-recording function.

The Fong, 46, was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months’ jail after pleading guilty to a total of 13 charges.

7 renovated NPPs to reopen late, only in November

The reopening of seven redesigned neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) – Clementi, Dover, Thomson, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Bedok, and Changkat – will be delayed for two months, following disruptions to renovation work that affect key equipment, the police said.

These NPPs, which were closed for renovation in September 2022, will reopen in November instead of September.

Electric vehicles’ share of new car sales crossed 20% in July

Car buyers are warming up gradually but surely to electric vehicles, with one in five new cars registered last month being battery-powered models.

According to Land Transport Authority figures, 486 new electric cars were registered in July, accounting for 20.4 per cent of the 2,382 passenger cars put on the road that month.

This compared with a share of 18.5 per cent in June, and 11.7 per cent at end of 2022.

Former police NSF gets probation over use of forged MCs

A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force bought forged medical certificates from a friend’s wife and submitted them to his officers to avoid doing his duties.

Muhammad Ayyub Mohd Rafie also did this to enable him to work as a Foodpanda delivery driver, the court heard.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old, who completed his national service on Oct 6, 2022, was ordered to undergo probation for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using a forged document as a genuine copy and one count of cheating by personation.

Real-time updates on fuel prices available on phones now



Motorists can now get real-time updates and push notifications on changes in fuel prices on their mobile devices with the addition of Fuel Kaki to the Price Kaki app.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) announced the addition of the pump price tracker to its price tracker app Price Kaki on Thursday.

Prices for both diesel and petrol across five major brands – Shell, Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC – are listed.