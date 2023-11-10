India bans temporary airport entry after bomb threat

After Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to blow up Air India planes on Nov 19, the authorities in India have stopped issuing temporary airport entry passes, and barred visitors from entering Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on Monday decided to stop the sale of visitor entry passes at the Delhi airport till Nov 30, reported PTI.

Temporary airport entry passes will be given only for government purposes.

Last Sunday, Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation, released a video asking Sikhs not to fly Air India from Nov 19, as their lives would be under threat. He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on Nov 19.

He also claimed that the Delhi airport would be renamed and remain shut on Nov 19, the day of the cricket World Cup final match in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is not the first time Pannun has issued a threat. In September, he urged Hindu Canadians to leave Canada amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Indo-Asian News Service