India sets sights on Sun, Venus and Mars

It has given ISRO officials a new drive as they fervently prepare for their next challenging mission, one that intends to investigate the Sun, the fiery core of our solar system.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, a remarkable venture, will be India’s first space-based solar observatory. It will be launched early next month.

Aditya will be placed in a halo orbit encircling the first Lagrange point, L1, within the Sun-Earth system. Thiswhich will enable the satellite to continuously observe the Sun without any interruptions caused by occultation or eclipses.

On Wednesday, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath also conveyed his unwavering confidence in the space agency’s ability to extend its reach to Mars in the near future. He further hinted at the possibility of future explorations to Venus and beyond.

“It (success of Chandrayaan-3 mission) gives confidence to configure missions to not only go to the Moon, but also to go to Mars, sometimes (perhaps) land on Mars, may be in the future go to Venus and other planets,” he said.

Space experts believe that the invaluable experience garnered from probing the Moon’s enigmatic south pole could serve as a crucial stepping stone towards one day sending astronauts on a historic journey to the enigmatic Mars. It also could lead to interplanetary conquests, promising an exciting future for space exploration.

ISRO has scheduled its Venus mission for next year. The specifics of this mission, including whether it will resemble a ‘Night Flight to Venus,’ remain a topic of anticipation and intrigue for space enthusiasts worldwide.

Indo-Asian News Service