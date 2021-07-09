1 tree, 121 mango varieties

Saharanpur is a district in Uttar Pradesh, India, which is mainly known for its hand-carved furniture. It has now become famous for another creation - a mango tree that has 121 varieties of the fruit.

The 15-year-old tree, in the Company Bagh area, has become a tourist attraction.

According to local reports, horticulturists began experimenting with the tree five years ago as part of a programme to develop new varieties of mangoes.

Mr Bhanu Prakash Ram, joint director at the Saharanpur Horticulture and Training Centre, said: "The purpose of the experiment was to research new varieties of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a leading name in mango production in India.

"Mango horticulture is done extensively in the fruit belt of the district. Research has also been done on new varieties of mango here."

Mr Rajesh Prasad, another joint director at the centre, explained that 121 different varieties of mango branches were grafted on one mango tree.

"Different varieties of mango cuttings were planted on the branches of the indigenous mango tree," he said. "A separate nursery in charge was appointed to take care of the tree.

"In 15 years, many experts did research on the tree. Now it is having 121 types of mangoes, including Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Arun, Varun, Saurabh, Gaurav and Rajiv."

Other mango varieties, including Lucknow Safeda, Pusa Surya, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah, Bombay, Smith, Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband, are also growing on this tree.

Researchers say that work is still continuing on new species at the centre so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced.

"People can also use this technique in their fruit gardens," said Mr Ram.

India has around 1,500 mango varieties. Each state has its own variety. While Maharashtra is known for the juicy and fibrous Alphonso, Uttar Pradesh is famous for the long and sweet Dasheri.

However, the credit for growing the most number of mango varieties in a tree goes to Mr Haji Kalimullah Khan from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh who is known as the Mango Man of India.

He grew more than 300 varieties of mangoes on a tree and in 2008 was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, for his effort.

Indo-Asian News Service