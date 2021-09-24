100-year-old man flies aircraft on birthday

Mr Ramudu Rongala in the microlight aircraft along with flight instructor Audrey Mauben. PHOTO: IANS

Mr Ramudu Rongala, who celebrated his 100th birthday by piloting a microlight aircraft, says "calmness" and "quietness" are the key things which have helped him stay energetic.

The Andhra Pradesh native, who hails from Nidadavole town in West Godavari district, took to the skies on Sept 9 in Bengaluru along with flight instructor Audrey Maben.

It was a birthday surprise arranged by his family.

"I did not expect it. I am happy that my grandchildren arranged it and I am extremely happy," Mr Ramudu said.

"I was not afraid for a moment. I enjoyed the trip thoroughly.

"It is important to tackle problems and find ways to succeed.

"It was a great feeling to see Bengaluru from the air and I hope to do it again."

Mr Ramudu loves flying and had previously flown from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru for work.

Aged 96, he also flew a light aircraft in South Africa.

"He happens to be the first 100-year-old man that Jakkur Aerodrome (in Bengaluru) has ever flown," said his grandson Arvind Rongala, the director of a training and certification company.

"Audrey was in awe of his high spirits throughout the flight.

"He visits Bengaluru once every year to spend time with the family. He travels by himself and believes he can still be on his own even at this age.

"He has lived through the difficult times of India's independence and has been a part of our freedom struggle. Even now, he is an avid reader and has deep interest in spirituality and philosophy. He has a fine memory of all the events that have taken place in his life."

Captain Maben said Mr Ramudu walked enthusiastically towards her and boarded the plane with ease.

"Never in my 30-year flying career have I witnessed such a senior man so eager and daring to take the flight," said Ms Mauben.

"He is truly an inspiration."

Indo-Asian News Service