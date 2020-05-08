1,000 hospitalised after gas leak

At least five people have been killed and 1,000 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, authorities said on Thursday, warning the death toll would climb.

The gas leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in place since late March, according to a local police officer.

Footage on Indian television channels showed people, including women and children, lying on the streets of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later," Assistant Police Commissioner Swaroop Rani told AFP.

Mr B.K. Naik, the district hospitals' coordinator, said at least 1,000 people have been sent to different hospitals and it is feared many others may be unconscious in their homes. "It is still too early in the morning, and there are people who were sleeping inside their homes and are unconscious," he said.

"The authorities are checking (in houses) as well. We are working to get people to the hospital. They need oxygenation and fresh air."

Photos taken by AFP at the King George Hospital in the city showed two or three patients on each bed, many of them children, and many unconscious. Some of them were lying on the beds in the sparse hospital, wearing just shorts.

The plant operated by LG Polymers is located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The city and the surrounding area are home to around five million people.

"(The gas) was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that," ACP Rani said.

She said the local villagers raised the alarm around 3.30am: "They said there was some gas in the air. We reached there immediately. One could feel the gas in the air and it was not possible for any of us to stay there for more than a few minutes."

According to the Times of India, there were eight dead, including an eight-year-old girl, and 5,000 people had fallen sick.

The incident led to panic among locals in a radius of three kilometres around the plant with many people seen lying unconscious on the roads, the paper said.

Others were having breathing problems and complained of rashes on their body and sore eyes, it added.

The News18 television channel also showed people slumped on the pavements in Visakhapatnam with several apparently unconscious.

AFP