1,381m long piece of cloth offered to commemorate Shah Jahan's 367th death anniversary

4 Mar 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 4 Mar 2022 07:33

People from all faiths hold a large fabric (chadar) while gathering at the Taj Mahal to commemorate the 367th death anniversary (Urs) of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Agra on Tuesday.

The 1,381 metre-long chadar was offered at the emperor's tomb in a tradition that has been continuing since time immemorial.

Shah Jahan was buried alongside empress Mumtaz Mahal at the Taj Mahal, a marble monument he built in her memory in the 17th century.

Every year the Urs celebrations allows the public to view the graves of the emperor and the empress - which otherwise remain closed throughout the year.

 
 
