1.5 million tulips in full bloom in Srinagar garden

Visitors taking a selfie at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Wednesday when it was opened to the public.

The garden, which is one of the biggest in Asia and has become synonymous with spring in the Kashmir valley, features 1.5 million tulips of different colours.

Flowers of 68 varieties, including hyacinth, daffodil, narcissus, muscari and iris, also adorn the 30-hectare terraced, picturesque garden, which is located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range and banks of the majestic Dal Lake.

A Japanese ornamental cherry garden is also a part of the garden's aesthetic appeal.

The Tulip Garden also has ornamental trees like apricot and almond.