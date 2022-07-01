19 die after building collapses in Mumbai

Rescue workers searching for bodies amid the debris of a collapsed building in Mumbai on Wednesday.

At least 19 people were killed when monsoon rains caused the four-storey building to collapse on Tuesday.

Fourteen people were rescued by Tuesday evening but emergency workers also retrieved 19 bodies from the rubble.

"Search-and-rescue operations are continuing," a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force told AFP.

At least six of those killed were between 18 and 21 years old, city authorities said.

Heavy rainfall was hampering operations as rescuers moved concrete slabs and sifted through mud and rubble, searching for survivors.