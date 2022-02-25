242 Indian students evacuated safely to Delhi

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, 242 Indian students returned safely to New Delhi on Tuesday and were reunited with their families.

The Indian government has started an operation to evacuate citizens living in Ukraine and its adjoining areas.

Dhruv Malhotra, a fifth-year medical student in Ukraine was among those who returned. "Right now, it's peaceful and the situation is under control in Kharkiv and Kyiv. But the tension seems to be building up, and we were advised to leave," he said.

In an advisory issued on Feb 20, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked all Indian nationals "whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students" to leave Ukraine temporarily, in view of "the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine".