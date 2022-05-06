$2.7b worth of jewellery sold on Akshaya Tritiya

A woman trying out a necklace on Tuesday during Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to buy valuables, at a jewellery showroom in Chennai.

Jewellers across India recorded business worth Rs15,000 crore ($2.7 billion) on Akshaya Tritiya, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

"After a great slump due to the pandemic over the last two years, the bullion market across the country was finally full of people on Akshaya Tritiya," said CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal.

"It brought huge smiles to the traders who, in their effort to woo customers, made light jewellery which did good sales and was very much in demand."

According to CAIT, gold worth Rs10,000 crore was sold across the country on Akshaya Tritiya in 2019. The number fell to around Rs500 crore in 2020 but shot up by 81 per cent last year.