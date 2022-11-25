300 militants active in Indian Kashmir

An estimated 300 militants are operating in Indian Kashmir, an Indian military commander said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks to stabilise the restive Himalayan territory that it reorganised three years ago.

"As per our data, 82 Pakistani and 53 local terrorists are active," said Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army.

He added that the identities of another 170 insurgents were unknown.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of backing armed militants, along with separatist groups in India's portion of the region.

Pakistan denies the accusation, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the separatist movement.

An Indian security official said this is the highest number of militants operating in Indian Kashmir in a decade.

In August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), then the country's only Muslim-majority region, into two federally administered territories.

The reorganisation was enacted with a communications blackout and a harsh security clamp-down, with the government flooding the heavily-militarised region with additional troops.

Many of the restrictions have been eased and the scenic Kashmir valley, known for snow-topped mountains and lush vistas, received more than 16 million tourists this year - the most since British colonial rule ended in 1947.

Lt-Gen Dwivedi said the security situation in the state had improved since the reorganisation but weapons and ammunition were still coming through from across the border.

"Small weapons are used to target non residents who come to J&K to earn a living," he said, referring to attacks on migrant workers.

