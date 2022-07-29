$3.6m cash seized from arrested aide

West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Sunday, after the agency recovered cash worth Rs21 crore ($3.6 million) from her residence.

The photos the agency tweeted went viral for the sheer amount of cash that was recovered. Numerous bundles of notes in the Rs500 and Rs2,000 denominations were piled up. There were big bags full of recovered materials and paper in sealed boxes.

The ED told the Calcutta High Court on Monday that during the raid at Chatterjee's house and his interrogation, which lasted for 27 hours, "sufficient evidence" was found to prove involvement in the teacher-recruitment scam that took place in 2014.

"Ample evidence" suggesting that Mukherjee was Chatterjee's close aide was also collected.

The Hindustan Times reported that gold worth more than Rs70 lakh and American dollars worth more than Rs50 lakh were seized from Mukherjee's flat.

The agency also seized at least 17 items. "The items seized included at least 13 deeds, some of which were linked to Mukherjee," said an ED officer.

"At least one deed, comprising 44 pages, which dates back to 2012, suggests that the duo have known each other for at least the last 10 years."

Among the seized items were a hard disk, a handphone, papers relating to appointment and transfer of teachers, and admission cards of candidates.

The minister was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is already probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta high court in June, the ED lodged two police reports to unearth the money trail in the multi-crore scam.

On Monday, the ED counsel told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Kolkata that while around Rs21 crore was seized, another Rs100 crore was waiting to be seized.

The agency suspects that transactions worth crores of rupees were made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC and Teacher Eligibility Test.

The seizure list shows that while the executive diary had 31 written pages in it, there were at least 40 written pages in a black diary belonging to the Department of Higher Education and School Education.

According to ED sources, the black diary and a pocket diary containing 10 written pages could uncover secrets to the teacher recruitment scam.

The Times Of India reported that Chatterjee dialled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee four times after he was arrested but the calls went unanswered.

While under arrest, he told ED officials that he intended to inform the chief minister about his arrest.

On Monday, Ms Banerjee broke her silence on the arrest, saying neither the ruling Trinamool Congress nor her government had anything to do with the corruption charges.

She demanded a time-bound probe to unmask the guilty and put them "behind bars for life".

She added that Trinamool, of which Chatterjee is the secretary-general, and the government would "accept" the judicial verdict in the case.

"We won't interfere even with the harshest of verdicts," she said.

Her reaction came after claims that Chatterjee's arrest document had her name under "relatives/friends".

On Tuesday, the ED interrogated Chatterjee and Mukherjee again. They are to stay in remand till Aug 3.

The agency also issued summons to Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, for questioning.

The High Court on Sunday directed Chatterjee be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for a medical check-up after he complained of health issues. He was brought back on Tuesday after an all-clear.

Chatterjee was taken to the ED office, where he was questioned.

Meanwhile, amid growing opposition demands for the industry minister's removal from the state cabinet, Chatterjee's official car, used by him for over 15 years, was on Tuesday deposited in the West Bengal Assembly.

