48-hour ropeway accident horror

A video from moments before the tragic ropeway accident in a remote and hilly territory of Deoghar in Jharkhand, which claimed five lives, has surfaced.

Rescue operations were completed by the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Shot from the handphone of a passenger, the video clip shows the view with conversations in the background - until an oncoming red cable car collides into the passenger's cable car and a commotion ensues.

The handphone then appears to have fallen off and a man can be heard crying in pain.

Two people fell to their death during the rescue operations. Three others died on Sunday itself, when the cable cars collided presumably due to a technical glitch.

Most of the almost 50 survivors in the dangling cars were rescued on Monday. But three were not lifted to safety until Tuesday, said Mr Subhash Chandra Jat, police chief of Deoghar.

The cars collided when one of them became partly dislodged from its cable, Mr Jat said. Neither car fell to the ground but both became immobilised.

The cableway takes pilgrims to the top of a hill called Trikut, which Hindus consider holy.

All the people who were trapped mid-air in three cable cars for about 40 hours were rescued on Tuesday in an operation involving two Air Force helicopters and dozens of officials.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said: "Three people have died in the mishap, including two tourists who fell from helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during rescue attempts, while 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals."

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It will hear the matter on April 26.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is 766 metres long.

The ropeway is operated by Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeways and Infra.

Damodar's general manager (commercial) Mahesh Mohata said that "maintenance work is part of the daily routine", and that the incident occurred due to "slipping of the steel rope from the shaft".

"It is a unique incident," he added.

"We have been operating in various states and this has never happened before.

"Our engineers reached the spot but could not work on it as it was too risky. I really don't know what exactly caused this and it is a matter for inquiry."

The Indian Express reported that a government-backed agency had conducted a safety audit about three weeks ago of the 1,770m-long steel rope used to haul the cable cars - and reported that its condition was "satisfactory".

The audit report pointed to "24 local flaws/initiation of flaws" and recommended that a "close visual watch" be kept on the rope and its joints or the "splicing portions".

But crucially, it emphasised that the probe "does not include" the aspect of "fatigue" that may have developed over time on the haulage rope, which was installed in 2014.

The report, prepared by the Dhanbad-based Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), recommended that the rope be kept clean and protected from corrosion.

"Special attention may be given... as the rope is more than seven years old. If any abnormality is noticed, rope may be replaced immediately," it said.

CIMFR chief scientist and project coordinator D. Basak, who presented the report, told The Indian Express: "The 24 flaws that were found remained insignificant. I would have flagged problems in the ropeway if we had found any.

"It seems the problem was with the structures surrounding the rope. But the safety test we conducted included only the steel rope of the ropeway."

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered the registration of a first information report on the incident.

He also announced Rs5 lakh ($8,879) each for the families of the five who died and said the state would fund the treatment of all the injured.

Indo-Asian News Service