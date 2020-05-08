Patients consulting the roving medical team at the Community Recovery Facility (CRF) at Tanjong Gul. PHOTO: MINDEF

Nearly 4,800 Indian nationals, most of whom are living in dormitories for foreign workers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Singapore until the end of April, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf said on Monday.

"Almost all the infection among Indian workers (more than 90 per cent of the 4,800 Indian nationals infected) is mild and their conditions are improving," he told the Press Trust of India.

Two Indian nationals have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 32-year-old man died due to a heart ailment but he tested Covid-19 positive after death.

The other was a 46-year-old construction worker who died from his injuries after he was found motionless at a staircase landing in the hospital he was admitted to for coronavirus treatment.

The pair, along with seven other Indian nationals who died recently in Singapore due to non-coronavirus-related reasons, were cremated or buried here.

Their remains will be sent home when regular flights resume.

"We are now working on repatriation issues, whenever the government decides to initiate the process," Mr Ashraf said.

The HCI is continuing to provide essential consular services and assistance to the stranded Indians - including accommodation, food and access to doctors and medicine.

It has also taken the help of two professional counsellors to deal with students and others experiencing isolation and depression.