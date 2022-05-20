500,000 flee floods in Assam

Train carriages toppled in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall at New Haflong railway station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

More than 500,000 people have fled their homes in Assam to escape heavy floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains that drowned seven people, authorities said on Wednesday, as they warned the situation could worsen.

Brahmaputra, one of the world's largest rivers which flows into India and Bangladesh from Tibet, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating more than 1,500 villages. Torrential rains lashed most of the rugged state and continued on Thursday, with more expected over the next two days.

"More than 500,000 people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour," Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told Reuters.

"The situation remains extremely grave in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, with both rail and road links snapped due to flooding and landslides," said Assam's Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, who is overseeing relief efforts there.