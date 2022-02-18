ABG Shipyard pulls off India's biggest bank loan scam

ABG Shipyard's facilities are located in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat . PHOTO: IANS

A shipbuilding company has been accused of defrauding India's largest state-run bank and 27 other financial institutions of over US$3 billion, the country's top investigative agency said, in what would be its biggest-ever bank fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - India's federal investigative agency - said in a statement on Monday that ABG Shipyard duped 28 banks out of Rs228.42 billion (US$3 billion).

The alleged theft by the Gujarat-based shipbuilder surpasses the US$2 billion jeweller Nirav Modi was accused of cheating Indian banks out of in 2018.

Private lender ICICI Bank was ABG's biggest victim, losing more than US$900 million, according to a forensic audit by Ernst & Young released last weekend by the State Bank of India (SBI), another of its lenders.

State-run IDBI Bank - owned by IPO-bound insurer LIC - was next with nearly US$500 million, the document said, followed by the SBI itself - the country's biggest state-owned lender - on almost US$400 million.

In all, the Indian taxpayer lost US$2 billion to the scheme, according to the audit report figures.

ABG Shipyard is the flagship company of the ABG Group which is engaged in ship building and repair. The shipyards are located in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat.

The CBI said the company diverted and misappropriated funds between 2012 and 2017 - even as its lenders worked to resuscitate the ailing firm and save it from liquidation.

The SBI filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard, its overseas subsidiary, five company directors and "unknown public servant(s) & private person(s)".

The CBI raided 13 locations including company offices and the directors' homes last Saturday, it said, "which led to recovery of incriminating documents", and further investigation is ongoing.

Lookout circulars have been issued against the bosses and senior executives of ABG including Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy and Ashwini Kumar.

The lookout circulars adds to a long list of similar cases in the country, from the Punjab National Bank fraud involving Nirav and his uncle Mehul Choksi to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines' boss Vijay Mallya's bank loan default. All of them are fighting extradition to India.

ABG Shipyard first defaulted on loan payments in 2013 and was named one of India's 12 biggest defaulters when the country introduced its first bankruptcy law in 2016.

The firm was finally ordered liquidated three years later, but four separate auctions failed to find buyers for its assets and it has been trying to sell them privately for the last two years.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service