Acid attack survivors run Noida cafe

Acid attack survivors Seema (left) and Mousumi working in the kitchen of Sheroes Hangout Cafe in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This is India's third and latest cafe run by acid attack survivors. The other two cafes are in Agra and Lucknow.

Sheroes is an initiative by Chhanv Foundation to empower the survivors by giving them jobs and training.

In India, more than 100 cases of acid attack are reported each year. Girls get acid splashed in their face in acts of revenge or jealousy.

Sheroes is a portmanteau of "she" and "heroes" to honour the survivors who instead of hiding their faces, face the truth and work hard to live respectably.

Seven women from different parts of the country run the cafe in Noida.