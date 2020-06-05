Bollywood star is real life hero

It was past midnight on Sunday when tailor Faruk Mansoori, his last savings exhausted by the coronavirus lockdown, made up his mind to cycle from Mumbai to his village 1,500km away.

In a last-ditch cry for help, his friend tweeted actor Sonu Sood after seeing photos on Facebook of the Bollywood star boarding a bus along with migrant workers.

Minutes later, Sonu replied - promising that Mr Mansoori would be going home by bus, not cycle. "I was desperate to leave as I had no money to pay my rent. I can't praise Sonu 'bhai' (brother) enough," Mr Mansoori said over the phone, still six hours drive away from his village in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening.

Sonu, who often plays the villain in films and is known for his six-pack abs, has emerged as an unlikely hero among India's stranded migrants during the coronavirus lockdown, helping thousands of them reach home on buses, trains and planes.

Millions of migrant workers, stuck without work or money in the cities, have walked thousands of kilometres to get to their home villages.

Many have died on the way in a string of accidents or from exhaustion.

Following outrage over their plight, authorities arranged hundreds of trains to ferry them home, but the migrants have been struggling to get seats on the over-stretched services.

Now Sonu and well-known Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna - who is running a massive food aid programme - have become saviours for migrants in need.

"The trigger for me was the images of migrants walking with their children on these endless journeys. I imagined a father telling his child home was not far when they had to walk hundreds of kilometres," said Sonu.

About 20,000 migrants have already left on buses, but "there are many more on the list", he said.

The actor's project "Ghar Bhejo" (send them home), which he started with restaurateur friend Niti Goel, quickly turned his Twitter timeline into a stream of desperate appeals.

A friend, Mr K.K. Mookhey, helped them set up a helpline and the online registration of migrants.

Within four days, 40,000 people were signed up, Mr Mookhey said.

"Tell migrant workers not to worry because Sonu Sood is there for them. Maybe he acts in negative roles in cinemas but this man is a true 'nayok' (hero) in the real world," a student in Kolkata posted on Facebook.

Sonu, who initially raised funds among family and friends before drawing support from further afield, said it had been "the most important time in my life". "I thought I would help a few hundred, then I thought a few thousand and then I thought I would help everyone... this is my duty now.

"I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we go on the roads, till we become one of them.

"Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating their travels, for permissions from different states."

His younger sister said that the actor's countless journeys home from cities where he struggled to make a career and travelled in general compartments to save money have possibly helped him understand the pain of migrants better than others.

"When my brother was an engineering student in Nagpur, he would travel back home sleeping on the floor in vacant small spaces near toilets in the train compartments," Ms Malvika Sood told The Indian Express.

"When he was struggling to begin his modelling career in Mumbai, he lived in rooms where there wasn't even an inch of space to toss and turn while sleeping. Maybe that's why now he can understand the pain of the migrants, that longing and helplessness to just reach home."

On the other side of the world, holed up under lockdown in his New York home, chef Vikas has turned his talents to helping ensure food supplies reach Indian orphanages, old people's homes and stranded migrants.

His efforts got off to a rough start when he was cheated of the money he wired to a grain wholesaler for thousands of kilos of lentils and rice to be supplied to a home for the elderly.

His mother got him back on track, he said. "She told me that we trained you to feed people and not to make videos and TikToks," said Vikas.

Working in partnership with India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he has since helped deliver more than nine million meals in more than 125 cities over two months.

He has also supported the distribution of sanitary napkins in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal, and created 57 food stations within petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"The best part of the job is that people in orphanages and old age homes want to see your face on video calls," said Vikas, who is personally answering thank-you messages on Twitter.

Donations have flooded in, with fuel distributors and grains companies offering money and their infrastructure to help get food to needy people in various parts of the country. For the NDRF, help from famous names such as Sonu and Vikas is welcome.

"It is a marriage of distress-management brands," said Mr Satya Narayan Pradhan, NDRF's director general. "Covid-19 has taught us that the only approach that works is having all hands on deck."

Having celebrities helping out during this crisis is indeed a boon.

Vikas was so impressed with Sonu's dedication and commitment that he named a dish after the actor's native village - Moga in Punjab.

Vikas tweeted on Tuesday: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name 'MOGA' after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Thomson Reuters Foundation, Indo-Asian News Service

