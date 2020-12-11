Actor mortgages properties to raise funds for needy

Actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai to raise funds to help the needy, according to a Money Control report.

His humanitarian work this year has been lauded by people across India and the 47-year-old is making sure that his help reaches more and more people.

According to the report, Sonu, who is known for his roles in films such as Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Happy New Year, has mortgaged eight properties in Juhu to secure a Rs10 crore ($1.8 million) loan.

The actor has mortgaged two shops and six flats to raise the amount.

According to documents accessed by Money Control, the agreement was signed on Sept 15 and the registration was done on Nov 24. A fee of Rs5 lakh ($9,066) was paid to obtain the loan.

"Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs10 crore loan," Mr Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head West India, Residential Services, JLL India, told Money Control.

Sonu shot to the limelight in March, when the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and migrant workers were left with no money or means to travel back home.

He came to their rescue by arranging chartered flights, buses and trains for them to get back to their states. He funded a chartered flight operated by AirAsia India to help fly 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttarakhand from Mumbai.

He also arranged a special chartered flight to fly 167 migrant workers stuck in Kerala to their homes in Odisha.

The actor has also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare personnel. He reportedly gave away 1,500 PPE kits to paramedics across Punjab and 25,000 face shields to police officers in Maharashtra.

The actor has been called the "messiah of migrants" because of his incredible effort to help the needy.

Since many migrant workers lost their livelihood during the pandemic, he also provided them with an alternate source of income.

Each day Sonu receives hundreds of letters asking him for help. The actor recently shared a photo of these letters on his Instagram handle and wrote: "HELP mails that I receive every day. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere."

On Wednesday, Sonu was named the "No. 1 Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020" by the United Kingdom-based Eastern Eye newspaper for his philanthropic activities. He said: "Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for (from Punjab), it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won't stop till my last breath."

The actor, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, is currently hosting Bharat Ke Mahaveer, a series that highlights stories of solidarity in India and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sonu said the kind of roles coming his way has changed. "The kind of roles that have been offered is different," he said. "They are larger than life and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too.

"I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do.

"There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city (Mumbai) to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles and some new stories."

Indo-Asian News Service