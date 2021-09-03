Actress Jacqueline witness in money laundering case

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar used to contact Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez through caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail in New Delhi, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told India Today on Tuesday.

India's financial probe agency on Monday recorded the witness statement of Jacqueline in connection with a money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar.

The sources said that Chandrasekhar hid his real identity and used to talk to the actress portraying himself as a big personality.

"When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as gifts," they said.

ED officials have more than two dozen call records of Chandrasekhar, on the basis of which they were able to find out about the fraud with Jacqueline. The agency did not divulge more details.

"She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case," ED sources told NDTV.

Chandrasekhar reportedly swindled people pretending to be either a government officer, a minister's aide or a Supreme Court judge, said the ED sources.

His alleged partner-in-crime Leena Maria Paul, a small-time actress who starred in the 2013 film Madras Cafe, collected the money outside through hawala channels.

They built a fortune and flaunted a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, a fleet of cars and a wildly extravagant lifestyle.

Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation, ED and Delhi Police told NDTV that there are more than 23 cheating cases against Chandrasekar and Leena across India.

The Chennai bungalow was bought with the Rs200 crore ($36.8 million) that the couple allegedly swindled from their latest victims - including the wives of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

The police told NDTV that Chandrasekar and Leena pretended to be close to India's home minister and law minister and promised to help their husbands secure bail. A copy of the first information report filed by Mrs Aditi Singh, Mr Shivinder's wife, confirms the charge.

The bungalow, filled with lavish furnishings, also featured a racing car in the living room - a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR with 722 emblazoned on it from the famous Mille Miglia race in Italy in 1955.

The ED also seized goods worth Rs20 crore, including shoes, bags and clothes from brands such as Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Versace.

The couple owned a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Bentley Bentayga, a Ferrari 456 Italia, one Lamborghini Urus, an Escalade and a Mercedes AMG 63.

Even though he has been in jail since 2017, Chandrasekar continued to con businessmen and politicians to the tune of Rs100 crore. He allegedly used high-end devices and the money collected was routed through Leena's family in Dubai.

Chandrasekar was 17 when he was first arrested in 2005. He allegedly cheated a Bengaluru couple of Rs1.14 crore after pretending to be a friend of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son. In 2013, he and Leena were arrested for fraud worth Rs19 crore in Chennai involving the Canara Bank.

He was charged by the CBI last year for allegedly posing as the agency's director and extorting money from Telugu Desam Party MP Sambasiva Rao, who is an accused in a Rs6,000 crore bank fraud case.

While investigating this, the CBI learnt that Chandrasekar had swindled former AIADMK party chief V.K. Sasikala's family after pretending to be a Supreme Court judge who would ensure her early release from a Bengaluru prison.

In Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekhar would usually travel in a car with a beacon and claimed that he was the son of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

He has also duped many people, posing as the nephew of late Andhra Chief Minister Y.S.R. Reddy and the secretary of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

In Kerala, he promised Emmanuel Silks to bring Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif for a promotional programme. and took Rs20 lakh. Instead he produced Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for the showroom's inauguration in Kottayam.

He also allegedly played a middleman to help former Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly T.T.V. Dinkaran get the AIADMK's "two leaves" symbol for Rs60 crore in 2017.

While the ED is trying to recover the swindled money that runs into hundreds of crores, the Delhi Police is working to secure Chandrasekar's conviction. The Delhi Police is also examining the phones seized from Chandrasekar in jail to try and decipher the technology he used.

He always managed to have the number of a senior government functionary on his phone display while deceiving people.

Indo-Asian News Service