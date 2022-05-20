Allies at odds over convict's release

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Mr A.G. Perarivalan, who was convicted in the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The decision has led to differences between the Congress party and one of its closest allies, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin hailed the verdict, the Congress criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party at the Centre, for creating the situation that led to the court's decision to release a "terrorist".

Mr Stalin said Mr Perarivalan spent 31 years in prison and lost his youth, and was finally able to smell freedom.

"I convey my best wishes to him and welcome him," said the chief minister, who also lauded the efforts of Mr Perarivalan's mother Arputham Ammal for securing his release after a long battle.

The Congress, on the other hand, expressed "disappointment" over the Supreme Court's decision.

Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the party was "deeply saddened".

He asked: "Who will uphold the integrity of law in this country if those guilty of terrorism and assassination of a prime minister are released?"

Taking a dig at Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi, Mr Surjewala said: "PM Modi and his government need to answer - is this your duplicity and doublespeak on terrorism?

"Are you going to be complicit in the release of terrorists and murderers of the former prime minister of this country by keeping silent?"

The Congress' reaction is interesting as the members of the Gandhi family made statements in the past suggesting they had forgiven the killers of Mr Gandhi.

In fact, the death penalty of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts, was commuted to life by the then Tamil Nadu Governor on the basis of a state cabinet recommendation and a public appeal by Mrs Sonia Gandhi, wife of the late Mr Gandhi.

The Congress said Ms Sonia and her children Rahul and Priyanka held no ill-will against the killers of Mr Gandhi. The party added that it respected their sentiments but legal proceedings were a different story.

Mr Surjewala said Mr Rahul and Ms Priyanka had "in their own humane way as individuals came forward and said they harboured no ill-will for the murderers of Rajiv Gandhi".

"As a Congressman and citizen, I feel the family may harbour no ill-will… but that does not change the law and constitution of this country.

"And the responsibility today to implement the law of the land lies with Modi."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Mr Perarivalan, who was convicted with six others for the assassination of Mr Gandhi.

Mr Perarivalan was given the death sentence, which was later commuted to life in prison. The court passed the order considering his conduct in jail, medical condition, educational qualifications acquired in jail and the pendency of his mercy plea since 2015.

He was 19 when he was arrested for buying two 9-volt batteries used in the making of the bomb that killed Mr Gandhi.

But Mr Perarivalan insisted he was unaware of the purpose of the batteries and maintained his innocence.

Mr Gandhi was killed by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber while campaigning in an election in Sriperumbudur, a town in Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.

His killing was seen as an act of retaliation after he sent Indian peacekeepers to Sri Lanka in 1987.

As he walked out of jail on Wednesday and was welcomed by his mother, family members,` friends and political leaders, Mr Perarivalan said: "I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment."

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters

