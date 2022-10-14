Amitabh surprises fans with meet on birthday

Fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Mumbai, dressed like characters from his famous Hindi movies.

From early on Tuesday, fans from various parts of India crowded outside his house Jalsa to greet him on his 80th birthday.

Amitabh was born on Oct 11 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

While the fans sang birthday songs, the superstar surprised them by coming out of Jalsa's gate and interacting with them.

The actor, accompanied by daughter Shweta, thanked them with folded hands.

In videos posted by fans and paparazzi, fans can be seen creating a carnival-like atmosphere with banners, birthday cakes, caps and all sorts of memorabilia.