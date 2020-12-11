Among first to get vaccinated in UK

As the United Kingdom began one of the largest vaccination drives in the world, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s on Tuesday became one of the first few people to receive the recently-approved Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Hari Shukla, an 87-year-old doctor and his 83-year-old wife Ranjan (right), from England's Tyne and Wear county, became the first Indian-origin couple in the world to get the shot after they were vaccinated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

UK regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine on Dec 2 and it has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people.

The first shots are given to people over 80 years of age, who are hospitalised or have outpatient appointments, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff.

Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan and 81-year-old William Shakespeare became the first two people to receive the shots in one of UK's largest immunisation programmes - targeting more than 25 million people or about 40 per cent of the population.

Mr Shukla, a race relations campaigner who was born in Kenya, was contacted by the National Health Service (NHS) based on the criteria set for the world's first vaccine to receive regulatory approvals in the UK last week.

"Hari Shukla and his wife Ranjan have become the first two patients at Newcastle Hospitals - and two of the first people in the world - to receive the Covid-19 vaccine," Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

Mr Shukla, whose father hailed from Mumbai, said: "I'm so pleased that we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine.

"I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help.

"Having been in contact with the NHS, I know how hard they all work and I have the greatest respect for them - they have a heart of gold and I am grateful for everything they have done to keep us safe during the pandemic."

Indo-Asian News Service