Anger after police cremate gang-rape victim

The spot where the alleged rape victim was cremated on the outskirts of Bool Garhi village in Uttar Pradesh. (Below) A man holds a placard during a protest. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Police in Uttar Pradesh were accused on Wednesday of cremating the body of an "untouchable" Dalit woman against her family's wishes after she died following an alleged gang rape by four upper-caste men - the latest sexual assault to shock India.

The 19-year-old from India's marginalised Dalit community was left paralysed following a brutal attack two weeks ago in fields outside a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. She was found lying in a pool of blood after going missing while collecting fodder outside her village of Bool Garhi.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, around 200km away, but died on Tuesday from her injuries.

The assault comes months after four men were hanged for the brutal 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.

The latest attack sparked anger that was further fuelled on Wednesday after the woman's family accused the police of cremating her body in the dead of night - against their wishes and religious custom - raising doubts about their commitment to a proper investigation.

"I wasn't even allowed to see the body of my daughter one final time before they burnt it," her mother said on Wednesday.

Local journalist Abhishek Mathur, who witnessed the cremation from a distance, told the BBC that the police kept her family and media away from the funeral pyre.

Her body was brought to her village in Uttar Pradesh around midnight. Her brother said that police officials put pressure on the family to cremate her immediately. "When we refused, they took the body in an ambulance and cremated her," he said.

Mr Mathur said the victim's mother wanted to take her body home for rituals before the last rites, but her request was denied.

"Police formed a human chain to stop the protesting crowds, the family and the media from getting close to the cremation spot," he added.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attack on the woman - all in their 20s and 30s. An Indian newspaper reported one was from a wealthy landowning family feared by the community.

He "creates trouble but no one ever says anything", the Indian Express quoted a villager as saying.

"He drinks, harasses women. Everyone is scared of the family."

Hathras police chief Vikrant Vir insisted the woman's cremation took place with the family's consent, but added: "We did not want any outsider to create law and order disturbances."

The All India Progressive Women's Association said the police action "reeks of caste supremacy".

India's 200 million "untouchable" Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks on them have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident sparked uproar and lit up social media in India, with politicians, Bollywood personalities, cricket stars and rights activists voicing anger.

"When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits," tweeted Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Dalit activists shut down the main market in Hathras on Wednesday and demanded action against the police officers. Activists in Delhi took to the streets in protest and several opposition leaders condemned the incident.

According to the family, the police had at first accused the woman of lying about her injuries.

The police initially registered an attempted murder case but added rape charges only after the woman's formal statement a week after the incident, when she was able to speak.

Nearly 90 rape cases were recorded daily last year in India, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Crime Records Bureau, but vastly more assaults are thought to go unreported.

On Wednesday several dozen protesters were detained outside the heavily barricaded Uttar Pradesh government offices.

"We are getting reports of rape cases non-stop, this isn't the first one," protester Jaideep told AFP. "In this one, there was so much pressure from the upper castes that the police didn't register a case for eight days."

In Bool Garhi on Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence with barricades and police at every corner.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the "strictest action against the accused" and a three-member panel has been set up to investigate the crime.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

