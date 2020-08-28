Anti-maskers and denialists gain momentum

The group who posted an anti-mask video on Twitter on Aug 15; (right) Mr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury.

A day after India's 74th Independence Day on Aug 15, a video featuring four men and a woman went viral on Twitter.

In the video, the youngsters talked about freedom from the slavery of masks.

"This is not independence," said one of them, pointing at his face mask.

"It's a psychological operation to control you," said another.

"Today it is a mandatory mask, tomorrow it's a mandatory vaccine, a digital ID and the list goes on! We have to stop things from becoming mandatory! Do not give up your freedom and rights for the illusion of health and safety," said the voice-over.

Towards the end, they all burn their masks, reported The Print.

The video got 617,000 views when shared by Mr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, a social media influencer with a talent for snappy Hindi videos and an evangelical mistrust of vaccines and antibiotics. Twitter removed the video on Aug 17 for violating its rules, but it is still up on his YouTube channel.

Mr Chowdhury has a habit of sharing such videos. On Monday, he shared a video on his YouTube channel, titled Corona Warrior: Mask ki Holi, in which a man says that he hasn't worn masks or used sanitisers since the Covid-19 outbreak and only wore it to escape from the police.

"Today we will protest against masks and burn them all," he says. "We are starting a movement... the government (is) forcing us to keep our mouths shut by wearing masks."

Mr Chowdhury, who has a PhD in diabetes from Alliance International University, Zambia, has since January declared that Covid-19 is "similar to any other flu" and not very infectious. Calling it a pandemic is "propaganda to lock down the world", he claimed.

A Facebook group called "The Covid 19 Conspiracy By Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury" has 1,900 members. Its latest posts show him photographed with the Delhi chief minister and India's health minister. Both politicians are holding his book about his "cure" for Covid-19.

Mr Chowdhury said that his "zero money, zero medicines and zero mortality" treatment, based on dietary changes, has "cured over 80 per cent of 21,000 patients of Covid and influenza-like illnesses".

Despite his dubious credibility and claims, there are enthusiastic takers for Mr Chowdhury's views on Covid-19, reported The Straits Times.

A growing number of online posts and videos show Indians doubting the efficacy of masks, questioning vaccines and refusing to follow social distancing guidelines.

In one video, a young Hindi speaker burns his mask and calls the pandemic a Western conspiracy. Twitter marks this video "spammy" but it's available to watch from Mr Chowdhury's account.

Mr Chowdhury's theories are similar to the Covid-19 conspiracy theories and the movement against face masks and public health measures in the United States and Europe.

The movement led to demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of believers over the past several months.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a stern stance on masks, leading to several states making it compulsory in public spaces. There is an ongoing crackdown on mask violators too.

Despite that, Mr Chowdhury's popularity is growing, especially in hyperlocal "news" channels on YouTube - which also peddle dubious Covid-19 claims - with millions of subscribers.

The anti-maskers and Covid-19 denialists have been lashing out against their critics on social media.

On Aug 16, Mr Balram Vishwakarma, who runs a popular Instagram meme page called Andheri West Shit Posting, uploaded a photo making fun of the viral anti-mask video.

Within an hour, he was trolled by an army of anti-maskers, reported Vice, a Mumbai-based website.

"Many had over 5,000 followers. They sent me death threats, harassed me and used abusive language against my family," said the Mumbai-based writer. "Some even traced my address and workplace."

The Indian Council of Medical Research, which helms anti-Covid policies, has declared it "irresponsible" not to wear masks. Many states impose hefty fines on those not wearing masks in public.

Ms K. Sujatha Rao, a former health secretary in the central government, said: "(For) a disease that is infectious and has no vaccine, a mask is the most potent barrier to protect oneself and others."

Indo-Asian News Service