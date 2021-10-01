'Antique' dealer's arrest hooks Kerala

Monson Mavunkal in his house; (below) former Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (sitting on a throne) and current Additional Director-General of Police Manoj Abraham at the museum.

Since the arrest of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal last Saturday, TV channels in Kerala are having a field day with juicy tales of how he has been taking people for a ride using his high profile connections, especially with the top officers of the Kerala Police.

On Tuesday, a local court gave the police Crime Branch two more days' custody of Monson after rejecting his bail application.

The 54-year-old, who claims to possess "some of the world's original 30 pieces of silver", was arrested from his home at Chertalai in Alappuzha district even as he was making arrangements for his daughter's wedding.

The case against him is of swindling Rs10 crore ($1.8 million) from several persons. His victims had complained to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It is alleged that those with connections to Monson include former state police chief Loknath Behera, current Additional Director-General of Police Manoj Abraham, state Congress party president K. Sudhakaran and former Chief Secretary Jiji Thompson.

The social media also is abuzz with reports about Monson's fraudulent dealings and hilarious memes targeting the Kerala Police.

On Tuesday, two teams from the Forest and Customs departments searched Monson's residence in Kochi which resembles a museum.

The Customs department served him with a notice after 10 expensive cars were found parked there.

The Forest department arrived after TV visuals of the house showed elephant tusks and rare wood.

Local media reported that a few years ago Monson transformed his large rented house in the city into a museum for antiques.

He claimed to have a collection of rare antiques, including two of the 30 coins that Judas received for betraying Jesus, a piece of clothing that Jesus had worn, a chalice that Prophet Mohammed used, the throne of Tipu Sultan and more.

Though the authenticity of all these "antiques" are under question, what legitimised Monson over the years was the steady flow of VIPs to his house.

Prominent among the photos doing the rounds is that of Monson posing with Mr Behera at his museum.

In one photo, Mr Behera can be seen sitting on a throne with Mr Abraham standing next to him, holding a sword.

Actor Mohanlal, Mr Sudhakaran, current ministers Roshi Augustine and Ahammed Devarkovil, Inspector-General of Police Lakshman Gugulloth and former Deputy Inspector-General of Police S. Surendran are also seen posing with Monson.

On his website, Monson liberally describes himself as a world peace promoter, philanthropist, educationist and motivational speaker.

There are photos of him posing like a don, flanked by men, women and dogs.

Many VIPs, including Mr Sudhakaran, now claim that they met Monson under the impression that he was a cosmetologist with eight post-doctoral honours.

Mr Thompson said that he met Monson along with his wife before the Covid-19 pandemic as he was a patron of the Kerala Pravasi Malayalee Federation (an international association of Keralites).

"I also saw the antique collection, but I had doubts about its authenticity. He asked me if I knew Loknath Behera. I said I knew him as we had worked together but there were no personal relations," said Mr Thompson.

Local media reported that Monson used to impress people by sending them photos of himself with various politicians and top police officers.

According to the six people who complained to the chief minister, Monson had introduced himself as a diamond merchant and antique business dealer.

He borrowed crores of rupees from the complainants, claiming that his money, which he received from business dealings abroad, had been blocked by the "Union government's department managing the Foreign Exchange Management Act and that he was involved in a legal battle to retrieve it".

On Tuesday, a woman in Kochi claimed that Monson had been threatening and harassing her and demanding that she withdraw the sexual assault complaint that she had filed against his friend.

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Surendran demanded a comprehensive probe by a central agency into Monson's dealings to get the truth.

Indo-Asian News Service