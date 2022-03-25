Army aspirant's night run video goes viral

Pradeep Mehra, who became an Internet sensation after a recent video showing him running 10km from work to home went viral, feels more determined to fulfil his dream of joining the Indian Army after receiving love and praise from members of the public.

The 19-year-old's inspiring story of focus and hard work became the talk all over India this week after filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared his video on Twitter.

"My video went viral and people gave so much love. By this, I feel motivated. I say thank you from my heart," Mehra told ANI.

The teenager works at a McDonald's outlet in Noida's Sector 16, which is on the outskirts of New Delhi, and runs 10km every night to get to his home in Barola village after his shift.

On Sunday, Kapri offered a lift to Mehra as he ran past his car with a backpack, thinking Mehra was in trouble. But the young man turned down the offer, saying he ran 10km every night to keep himself in shape to join the Indian Army.

The filmmaker shot the video from his car as he slowly drove alongside Mehra, asking him questions to understand why he refused the lift.

"You will fall in love with this child if you listen to his reason," Kapri wrote as he shared the video on Twitter.

Mehra, who lives in Barola with his brother, told Kapri he ran every night after work because he didn't have time during the day to exercise.

"My routine will be affected if I accept your offer," he said, smiling - and without breaking stride.

When Kapri asked him to have dinner with him, Mehra refused, saying he needed to cook for himself and his brother, who was working the night shift.

When asked why he didn't run in the morning, Mehra said he had to wake up early and cook before leaving for work.

His parents, he said, were back home in Uttarakhand's Almora town - his father was looking after his mother, who is ill.

Mehra and his brother are the breadwinners in their family. Mehra works the day shift while his brother works through the night.

An awed Kapri complimented Mehra's grit and asked him what he would do if the video went viral.

"Who's going to recognise me? If it goes viral, it's okay, it's not like I am doing anything wrong," he replied and laughed.

The video, uploaded on Sunday evening, has garnered close to 10 million views.

After watching the video, several people across India offered to help the young man.

The video generated thousands of comments from social media users who praised Mehra's determination.

"The world will know you, Pradeep," wrote one Twitter user.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he could not stop watching the video.

"Civil servants and politicians may feel small in front of this child's passion and dedication," he wrote.

Lieutenant-General (retired) Satish Dua applauded Mehra's strength and dedication while offering to help him pass the Army recruitment test on merit.

"His josh (spirit) is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment test on merit, I have discussed with Kumaon Regiment's Lt-Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander," said Mr Dua.

"He is doing whatever is necessary to train the boy for recruitment into his regiment."

A spokesman for the opposition Samajwadi Party said it was ready to fund Mehra's education as well as his mother's hospital bills.

Several well-known names from the world of cinema, business and cricket also praised Mehra as they took inspiration from his unnerving commitment.

"Champions are made like this... whether in the sporting field or anything they do in life. He will be a winner. Thank you, Vinod, for sharing this... yes PURE GOLD," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

For former England cricket player Kevin Pietersen, Mehra's story was the perfect motivation he needed for Monday.

"This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy!" he tweeted.

Film producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar sent the young man a Puma sports kit with running shoes, apparels and backpack.

Mehra said the positive reaction from strangers made him more adamant and focused.

"My goal to join the Army has become even more resolute," he said.

"Other people who want to join the Army have also got the motivation because of this. Many people have offered to help me. I feel very good."

Indo-Asian News Service

