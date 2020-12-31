Arya, 21, becomes India's youngest mayor

Ms Arya Rajendran, a 21-year-old student who successfully contested the recent civic polls in Kerala, has been elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

The BSc Maths second year student at the All Saints college will head the capital city's corporation, making her the youngest mayor in Kerala and India.

She succeeds Mr V.K. Prasanth, who was the youngest mayor of Thiruvananthapuram when he was appointed aged 34 in 2015.

The previous youngest mayor in India was Ms Sabitha Beegam, who was 23 when she took over as the Kollam municipal corporation chairman in Kerala in 2000.

Ms Rajendran, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, won from the Mudavanmugal ward of Thiruvananthapuram, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate. The Left Democratic Front, led by the CPI(M), won 53 of the 100 seats in the city's corporation.

Senior CPI(M) leader Jameela Sreedharan and two others were also in the running to be mayor, but the party chose a young leader over them.

Incidentally, it was the first time Ms Rajendran voted in the civic polls. She was not old enough to vote in the 2015 elections.

"Even though I was not entitled to vote in the last local body elections, I still actively campaigned for the party candidate," she told NDTV.

"That experience and exposure helped me this time as well."

Daughter of CPI(M) activists K. Rajendran and Sreelatha, Ms Rajendran has been associated with the party from a very young age.

"From the time I remember, I was going to Balasangham (a children's organisation which has about a million members in about 20,000 units across Kerala)," she said. "May be from around the age of five.

"I am now the state president of Balasangham. I am also a Students' Federation of India state committee member.

"My parents are branch committee members of the CPI(M). And we firmly believe in what the party stands for." Her father is an electrician, while her mother is an insurance agent. Her brother is also a CPI(M) member.

"My family fully supported me and are extremely happy. I will not stop my studies. I will continue it," she said.

"I also want to pursue my higher studies in public administration."

On being asked about becoming a mayor at such a young age, Ms Rajendran said: "Democracy is not about one person leading alone, it's about deciding collectively and getting decisions implemented.

"The party has ushered in a new era with this decision and by fielding so many young candidates, including young women candidates.

"Growing with the party, we have been repeatedly exposed to challenges and crisis management. One of the leading examples is our own Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the way he communicated with people and leaders during various disasters."

On top of the list of Ms Rajendran's role models is Kerala's Health Minister K.K. Shailaja "for the amazing work she has done" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also counts Ms Sugathakumari, a veteran Malayalam poet and activist who died last week, and prominent Malayalam writer K.R. Meera as inspirations.

As the mayor, her top priority would be waste management in Thiruvananthapuram which has been a challenging task for her predecessors.

"Our city is beautiful. To keep it like this, it should be free of waste," she told the Press Trust of India.

"Besides a scientific waste management system, a thorough awareness is needed among people not to dump waste on the waysides."

Popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal, whose ancestral house is in Mudavanmugal, promised Ms Rajendran all support.

"Thiruvananthapuram is one of the most liked cities in the state," he said. "It is an ideal opportunity to make it more beautiful."

Indo-Asian News Service