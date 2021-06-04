Ashes of 850 Covid victims immersed in Karnataka

Ashes of nearly 850 Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru were immersed in the Cauvery in a ceremony near Belakavadi village in Malavalli taluk in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday.

This is the first immersion of ashes on such a scale during the pandemic in Karnataka.

The state government took up the responsibility of ensuring a dignified farewell to Covid victims whose bodies were not claimed by their family members.

Nearly 850 urns were unclaimed.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who said: "The last rites were held as per the religious background of the deceased. While the unclaimed bodies of Christians and Muslims were buried as per their traditions, the bodies of Hindus were cremated and the ashes immersed in the river."