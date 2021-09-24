Assam burns world's largest Rhino horns stockpile

Rhinoceros horns burning at the Bokakhat stadium in Assam's Golaghat district on Wednesday.

The Assam government burnt the world's largest rhino horns stockpile - 2,479 - near the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to mark World Rhino Day.

The objective was to stop poaching and bust the myth that rhino horns have medicinal properties.

"Today is a historic day for Assam & India. We are putting an end to poaching in Assam," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "One-horned rhino is not only integral to our civilisation but also a symbol of our prized heritage and identity.

"We are preserving 94 rhino horns for display at a museum to be set up at Kaziranga National Park. The use of rhinos' horns for medicinal purposes is a myth."

Six giant gas furnaces, each with three tiers, were in place to burn the horns which had been preserved for years.