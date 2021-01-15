Assamese celebrate Bhogali Bihu with community fishing

Villagers in Assam celebrate after catching fish on the occasion of the Bhogali Bihu festival.

It is customary for people in the state to take part in community fishing at the Goroimari Lake in Panbari, 50km from the capital Guwahati, during the festival, which marks the end of the season.

The celebrations include a community feast and prayers to the Fire God not to unleash his wrath during the summer.

Since the granaries are full, there is a lot of feasting and eating during this period.

Buffalo fights, egg fights and nightingale fights, are held throughout the day.