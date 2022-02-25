Aussie cricketer's Tamil wedding invitation goes viral

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he will likely have to increase security at his wedding on March 27 after the invitation to the week-long extravaganza was leaked online.

The batting allrounder is marrying Ms Vini Raman, who is of Indian descent, in a traditional Hindu ceremony involving several events.

Maxwell was informed that the details of their wedding had been leaked when a former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate got in touch to say that he had received several copies of the invitation printed in Tamil.

The 33-year-old is already a superstar in India thanks to his IPL heroics but the fact that he is marrying an Indian woman has created huge excitement among the Tamil community around the world.

The wedding invitation was shared on social media by Indian actor Kasturi Shankar and Maxwell said the couple's big day would be a little more stressful now that the Tamil-speaking world knew times and venue details in Melbourne.

"It was not ideal," Maxwell, told cricket.com.au. "We've got to get extra security for the wedding now.

"It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends.

"Next minute, it's in pretty much every paper over there and I'm getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone."

Maxwell explained the wedding will be a week-long affair that would begin on a Monday and go until the following Sunday in front of 350 of his closest friends.

"There's three events during the week including two the week before," he said.

"It's a bit of a festival for my wedding this year."

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who has starred in Bollywood movies and is well known in India, said Maxwell's wedding would go as long as a "Test match".

Settling on a date for the wedding has been a headache for Maxwell, who thought he had found a gap in his jam-packed cricketing schedule in March.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) since announced a historic tour of Pakistan, but Maxwell has decided to keep the date for the wedding and miss the tour.

"Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two week gap where I could potentially have it, so when I sorted that out I was pretty happy I wasn't going to be missing any series," he said.

"Then it came to the contract meeting midway through last year and (CA) said this is the Pakistan series and I said, 'well that's obviously changed since the last conversation we had… but happy wife, happy life.

"I know I was pretty hopeful to be on one of the Test tours this year and unfortunately with all the scheduling changes it (wedding) happened to fall during this one."

Indo-Asian News Service