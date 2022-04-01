Australian cricketer ties knot in traditional Tamil style

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell got married to his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman by exchanging Christian vows in Melbourne on March 18.

But the couple also held a traditional Indian wedding ceremony (above) in Chennai on Sunday.

A video from the event, which went viral on social media, shows the pair swaying to music and garlanding each other.

Ms Raman is seen in a Kancheepuram sari, while Maxwell is dressed in a sherwani (a button-up coat that drops to just below the knee).

The 33-year-old all-rounder earlier shared an Instagram story where the couple are seen holding hands with rings on their fingers.

In a photo, the handsome cricketer is seen kissing Ms Raman on her forehead.

He is dressed in an orange bandhgala (formal suit) and golden pyjama, while Ms Raman wears a dark-green silk sari with an orange border.

They captioned the photo: "A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony, wedding week has begun."

Maxwell and Ms Raman, who comes from a Tamil family and is a pharmacist based in Melbourne, have been together for more than five years and got engaged in February 2020.

Ms Raman, an Australian citizen, has roots in Chennai and was brought up in Melbourne, where she studied pharmacy.

Last month, their wedding card printed in Tamil went viral on social media.

Because of the wedding ceremonies, Maxwell decided to give Australia's historic all-format bilateral series in Pakistan a miss. He was also not available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opening clash against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Maxwell is expected to join the RCB franchise after April 5, according to Cricket Australia's central contract rules.

He was retained by the RCB franchise along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Maxwell was in line to become the RCB captain after Kohli stepped down after IPL 2021, where the team finished in the playoffs.

Maxwell was in top form in IPL 2021, amassing 513 runs from 15 matches. He averaged 42.75 and had a strike rate of 144.10.

RCB will be eager to welcome Maxwell to the side, after they lost their IPL 2022 opening encounter to Punjab Kings, despite scoring 205, thanks largely to new captain Faf du Plessis' brilliant 88.

Indo-Asian News Service