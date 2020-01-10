Autistic student's exceptional memory

A 19-year-old autistic Indian in the United Arab Emirates, who was deemed unfit for normal school, has won accolades for his exceptional memory.

According to the Khaleej Times, Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, can tell the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds.

He is gifted with a powerful memory and can even remember the dates of actor Rajinikanth's movie releases.

Born weighing about 1kg, he was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before he turned two, the report said.

"He is a miracle baby. He was deemed unfit for normal school as he was hyperactive. Our doctor suggested putting him in special schools," his mother, Malini, was quoted as saying.

However, she and her husband later realised he had unique talents.

"He used to hum songs he heard on TV. He never committed mistakes in mathematics which Tejaswaryalaxmi, his younger sister and a normal child, made," Malini said.

"To develop his hidden interests further, I did courses in Special Education and Parental Behaviour Support from a Dubai-based university. Previously, I had done a bachelor in education too. We put him into home schooling," she added.

"We also got great help from special educator Veena Sivakumar and family. In 2018, he cleared Class 10 exams held by the National Institute of Open Schooling, an autonomous organisation under the Indian government. I also taught him moral studies and the UAE's rules and regulations."

In the Class 10 exam, to check his memory power, Rohithparithi was asked 10 posers about years and dates, and answered them all correctly.

Rohithparithi has also won electronic keyboard competitions held by various groups and associations and, that too, in the general category.

"He can reproduce any kind of music after hearing it twice or thrice. He remembers and chants more than 40 shlokas in Sanskrit from (Hindu religious text) Bhagavad Gita," Malini said.

Even though Rohithparithi doesn't really realise his achievements, he makes notes in his diary, which like his trophy cabinet is filled with fascinating stories.

Rohithparithi has also participated in Special Olympics Mena Games 2018. He has been a volunteer in the 2019 Special Olympics World Games, World Energy Congress and more.

Rohithparithi is now a multi-tasker with a busy schedule as he takes part in events held by the Sedra Foundation, Goals UAE, Dubai Ensemble Choir and various malls and associations. He is also involved in other activities like gardening.

His father, Ganesh, has a word of advice for other parents.

"Each child is different and unique. When they grow only then you will know. We should never isolate these children. We should include them in as many activities as possible and open all gates. Only through exposure will they gain experience," he said.

