Anger over special treatment for Bollywood legend

Fans across India have been praying for the speedy recovery of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and other members of his movie stars-filled family who have fallen sick with Covid-19.

Bachchan, 77, and his son, actor Abhishek, 44, are receiving treatment in posh Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, while daughter-in-law and former Miss World Aishwarya, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

The Bachchans are the highest-profile Indians to contract the coronavirus, which is spreading faster in India after a months-long lockdown was eased at the end of May to revive a battered economy.

Special Hindu rituals were performed in temples all over India by fans on Monday praying for the recovery of an actor adored and respected for a career spanning four decades.

"It feels like not only Amitabh Bachchan has fallen sick, but an entire generation has become sick," said Mr Vijay Patodia, a member of the All-Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association in Kolkata.

Nanavati Hospital sources said that Amitabh and Abhishek are doing well.

"Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," a hospital insider told the Press Trust of India on Tuesday.

Some Indians, however, are not too happy with the special medical treatment given to Amitabh and Abhishek.

They said the Bachchans were privileged to get top-class treatment immediately, while many ordinary Indians are struggling because of a shortage of hospital beds, medics and medicines in major cities.

"Without any malice for them, and hoping that they get well soon, this only makes many wonder how easily they got beds while regular common people are struggling," tweeted @rajneilkamath.

Bachchan's illness actually highlighted one of India's most acute and chronic inequalities: Access to quality healthcare.

He and his son were hospitalised in one of Mumbai's best private hospitals, although they had only mild symptoms, at a time when ordinary citizens have been finding it hard to get a bed in crowded state-run hospitals or are being denied medical care by private facilities outright.

Last month, a government survey conducted by Ayushman Bharat, an agency that administers a health insurance scheme for the poor, found that 22 of 101 private hospitals had provided so few Covid-19 services that they were deemed inactive.

Out of a group of 96 private hospitals asked if they had provided any Covid-19 treatment, 81 said no.

As India struggles to contain the world's third-largest outbreak - adding nearly 30,000 new cases every day - such inequalities will make it even harder to stem the coronavirus' spread.

"The double standard is the rich get treated in India and the poor don't," Ms Leena Menghaney, a lawyer and public health activist in New Delhi, told Bloomberg news agency.

"That's very starkly played out in the fact Amitabh Bachchan has survived tuberculosis, he's survived hepatitis B and now he will get some of the best treatment for Covid-19."

Bachchan, who is an admirer of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also came under fire for praising the AYUSH Ministry's homeopathic efforts to counter Covid-19.

Mr Ashok Swain tweeted that Bachchan should have tried the AYUSH Ministry's "Voodoo medicines". He said: "(Bachchan) gets admitted to the best hospital in the country after getting a mild #COVID symptom - Why didn't he try AYUSH Ministry's Voodoo medicines?"

Political analyst Shivam Vij quoted Bachchan's tweet extolling the AYUSH Ministry's homeopathic efforts to counter the coronavirus and asked why the actor is undergoing treatment in a hospital instead of just taking "homeopathic medicines".

Another post doing the rounds on Whatsapp, Twitter and other social media platforms questioned the actor's affliction, alleging that Amitabh and his son got themselves admitted to Nanavati Hospital to salvage its reputation, which has taken a beating for overcharging patients.

The message also claimed that Bachchan has three bungalows in Juhu, a posh area in Mumbai, which has 18 rooms, along with a "mini ICU" and two doctors in attendance for 24 hours - and he could easily have home-quarantined himself there.

It further alleged that Bachchan is an investor and board member of the Radiant Group, which owns Nanavati Hospital.

Bachchan's supporters defended the actor's move by pointing out that he is not asymptomatic and that he had himself declared in a tweet that he has mild symptoms of the infection.

Besides, Bachchan is ailing from medical co-morbidities, meaning he has several underlying medical complications because of which he decided to be hospitalised instead of being quarantined at home.

The coronavirus is particularly lethal against the elderly and those suffering from chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, cardiovascular conditions and chronic kidney disease.

Nanavati Hospital also asserted that Bachchan is not on its board.

Bachchan took a sly dig at people who are trying to spread negativity, reported entertainment website Pinkvilla. On Wednesday, he posted a cryptic note on Instagram:

"They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting... and those who live off others... these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness... whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters."

Still, the attacks against the Bachchans are continuing.

Jas Oberoi, a columnist with Newslaundry, said the class divide in India is "apparent and blatant" as celebrities such as Bachchan and film actor Anupam Kher's relatives get admitted to hospitals while the common man is denied access to basic health care services.

Indeed, as the Covid-19 outbreak has intensified in recent months, government hospitals have become overwhelmed - especially in Mumbai and New Delhi, the two worst-hit cities.

Widely reported instances of some private hospitals and doctors refusing to treat Covid-19 patients have been blamed for deepening the crisis.

In recent weeks, the healthcare facilities in Mumbai and New Delhi have been bolstered, with the local government in Mumbai taking over 80 per cent of the beds in private hospitals, drafting doctors into compulsory virus duty and setting up a dashboard showing the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients.

But the speed and ease with which citizens can access these facilities differ.

The Bachchans encountered no such difficulties when they fell ill and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital, which is close to their home.

"He's considered a national treasure, so if something happens to Amitabh Bachchan it's considered to be a failure of the government," said Ms Menghaney.

