Back home after 85-day Covid battle

Mr Bharat Panchal during his treatment at the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. PHOTO: BHARAT PANCHAL FAMILY

Mumbai resident Bharat Panchal was discharged from the Hiranandani Hospital on Wednesday, after enduring a long and arduous battle against Covid-19, black fungus, organ failures and lung rupture.

As the 54-year-old reached home after 85 days of treatment, his family heaved a sigh of relief as they had many times given up hope of his survival, reported The Times of India.

Mr Panchal, who owns and manages a chemist shop in Vikhroli, came down with fever on April 8, almost two weeks after he received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The odds were stacked against him right from the start, said his physician brother Harish as Mr Panchal developed severe lung complications within four days.

He went from high-flow nasal cannula oxygen requirement to non-invasive ventilation and ultimately to mechanical ventilation, all in a week's time.

His CT score, which determines the severity of the Covid infection, went from 21 to 25 at an alarming speed.

Soon, Mr Panchal started developing further complications in other organs, reported India Today.

As his condition deteriorated, he battled an acute kidney injury, liver dysfunction, sepsis, multi-organ failure, lung rupture and even black fungus, which is seen among Covid patients.

Mr Panchal was on ventilation support for 70 days.

"He suffered every complication that a patient could possibly have," said Dr Arpita Dwivedy, chief intensivist at Hiranandani Hospital. "This case has once again taught us that critical Covid care is not a 100-metre race.

"It's a long haul where doctors and families must have faith and patience."

Mr Panchal's was the longest hospitalisation Hiranandani recorded in 15 months, she added.

From plasma, remdesivir and tocilizumab to a range of antibacterial and antifungal medicines, almost everything in the armoury was used, the doctors said.

As Mr Panchal battled the disease physically, his family went through an equally daunting emotional fight, said Dr Harish. "Bed No. 5 in the ICU was like a second home," he said.

At one point Mr Panchal developed ICU psychosis and stopped communicating with his wife, son and daughters, the brother said.

He was then moved out of the ICU and the family could meet him every day.

"Those meetings made a lot of difference," said Dr Harish, who added that motivation from Dr Dwivedy and her colleagues, Dr Sajith Babu and Dr Maheema Bhaskar, kept the family's hopes alive.

Mr Panchal's roller-coaster recovery saw one last last critical moment when his lungs started bleeding a fortnight ago.

"We thought that was it and we would lose him. But the doctors managed to salvage him by repairing the bleeding in a tracheostomy," said the brother.

Mr Panchal went home with minimal oxygen support.

Indo-Asian News Service

