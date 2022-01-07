Balwani faces trial in mega health fraud

With young billionaire Elizabeth Holmes being found guilty of defrauding investors as founder and CEO of healthcare company Theranos in the United States, her partner and the company's chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani now faces his own fraud trial for the same charges.

Indian-origin Balwani, 56, was Holmes' "boyfriend in secret", TechCrunch, the American online newspaper focusing on high tech and start-up companies, reported.

"They met when Holmes was 18 and Balwani was 37 - she moved in with him the year after she dropped out of Stanford.

"She also said during the trial that she was raped as a Stanford student, which is part of why she didn't finish her degree," it said.

During the four months of court proceedings, Holmes, 37, detailed Balwani's controlling behaviour, including coming up with a written document that dictated her daily schedule, including what she ate, when she slept and how she dressed.

She said: "He was so disappointed in my mediocrity and he was trying to teach me how to be better."

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 and the company was once valued at more than US$9 billion.

In 2015, an expose in The Wall Street Journal revealed major problems with Theranos' technology.

In 2018, Holmes and Balwani were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from allegations that Holmes and Balwani engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients.

Both schemes involved efforts to promote Theranos, a company founded by Holmes and based in Palo Alto, California.

Theranos was a private healthcare and life sciences company with the stated mission to revolutionise medical laboratory testing through allegedly innovative methods for drawing blood, testing blood and interpreting the resulting patient data.

According to a US Department of Justice press release, Holmes and Balwani used advertisements and solicitations to encourage and induce doctors and patients to use Theranos' blood testing laboratory services, even though they knew Theranos was not capable of consistently producing accurate and reliable results for certain blood tests.

"It is further alleged that the tests performed on Theranos technology were likely to contain inaccurate and unreliable results," the statement read.

Holmes and Balwani defrauded doctors and patients by making false claims concerning Theranos' ability to provide accurate, fast, reliable and cheap blood tests and test results and by omitting information concerning the limits of Theranos' technologies.

The indictment alleges that the defendants used a combination of direct communications, marketing materials, statements to the media, financial statements, models and other information to defraud potential investors.

In a big twist to the high-profile trial, Holmes took the stand herself to argue that her failure as a start-up founder doesn't mean she committed fraud. "In a key moment, Holmes alleged that Balwani abused her," the TechCrunch report said.

Holmes' guilty verdict makes it "extremely unlikely Balwani will be acquitted" when he goes on trial next month on the same charges, said Mr Chris Slobogin, a law professor at Vanderbilt University.

"Their actions are too closely bound together to imagine any other result."

Prosecutors will almost certainly show Balwani's jury the hundreds of text messages and e-mails between the two, which the US government argues make them inextricably linked in the alleged fraud, reported Bloomberg.

Balwani's lawyer Jeffrey Coopersmith has declined to comment, while Balwani has denied the abuse allegations and has pleaded not guilty to charges he defrauded patients and investors in the blood testing start-up.

Indo-Asian News Service

