Bangladeshi woman swims to India for love

A 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh reportedly swam across the border to India last week to marry her boyfriend.

Media in Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, identified the woman as Krishna Mandal (right) and said she was arrested by the police on Monday for entering India illegally.

According to Lokmat daily, Ms Krishna braved the wilderness of the Sundarbans and swam for over an hour across the Matla river that flows in the region.

The police said she hiked through a forest known for its fierce tiger population before swimming along the crocodile-infested river.

Her boyfriend Abhik Mandal was waiting with a car in Kaikhali village in South 24 Parganas.

The couple, who met on Facebook, drove to a temple in Kolkata and got married on May 28.

Mr Abhik did not have a passport, which stopped him from going to Bangladesh. Ms Krishna then decided to go on the arduous journey to Kolkata to marry her boyfriend.

Tales of her bravery soon went viral on social media.

The news also reached the police, who arrested the woman for entering India illegally.

India Today reported that she might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission soon.

This is not the first tale of an epic voyage in the Bay of Bengal this year.

Earlier this year, a Bangladeshi teen swam across the border to buy chocolate from India.

Eman Hossain swam across a small river and crossed the border into India through a gap in a fence to get his favourite chocolate bar.

The teen was handed over to the local police, after which he was brought before the court. He was remanded for 15 days.

Earlier in March, police rescued a Vietnamese man who tried to row 2,000 kilometres from Thailand to India to meet his wife.

Mr Ho Hoang Hung set off from Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy, equipped with water and instant noodles but no navigation system. He was planning to cross the Bay of Bengal near the start of the cyclone season.

A few days later, a fishing boat found the 37-year-old near the Similan Islands, about 80km off the Thai mainland and contacted the Thai navy's maritime security unit, which rescued him.

He told officials he was trying to reach his wife, who works in Mumbai, after spending two years apart because of Covid-19 travel restriction.

